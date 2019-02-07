Sadness as well known charity fund raiser passes away

There is sadness in the village of Moneymore tonight with news of the passing of well known charity fund raiser Molly McFlynn.

A few years ago Molly and her close friend the late Henry McGlone were given special recognition by Marie Curie for raising £157,000 for the charity over a 17-year period.

Molly, who was in her early nineties, and Henry were also well known in traditional music circles.

The mother of 12 supported many causes over the years and never let age get in her way. Both she and Henry had lost loved ones to cancer and this motivated them to continue raising funds.

In a social media tribute, Henry Joy McCracken GAC club said its committee, players and members extended sympathy to their Chairman Paddy McFlynn on the passing of his mother Molly.

"Molly was an esteemed club member, a great Gael and a good friend to everyone at our club. She was great supporter of the Henry Joy’s throughout her life in Moneymore.

"Only recently Molly took part and had great success at Scór Sinsir in the Recitation Act for which she was famous. She will be sorely missed by us all.

"We extend our condolences to our Cultural Officer Pearse, Grants Officer Bridie and the many McFlynn family members who are members of the friends of Henry Joy and to her grandchildren who play for our club at senior and underage levels.

"Our pitch and clubrooms are closed as a mark of respect until Sunday."

Her funeral is expected to take place on Saturday at 11am at the Church of St Trea, Moneymore.