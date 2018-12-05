Saltmarine Cars drives aid appeal

Saltmarine Cars, which has a showroom in Dungannon, is spreading festive cheer this Christmas by collecting presents and donations for Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal.

All gifts collected before December 18 will be donated to sick, disabled and disadvantaged children in Northern Ireland.

Local residents are invited to donate presents to the Saltmarine Cars showrooms just off Junction 14 on the M1 motorway.

The dealership is welcoming new unwrapped gifts and toys for children of all ages up to 18 years of age, including toys, puzzles, DVDs, sports equipment, toiletry sets, selection boxes and gift vouchers for a treatment from local businesses such as a hairdressers or beauty salons.

Stephen Somerville, Saltmarine Mazda Sales Manager said: “I’m extremely proud that the team here at Saltmarine are helping to spread some Christmas cheer to local children.

“Cash for Kids does a fantastic job, and we are proud to be supporting the charity and the children it cares for this Christmas. We are extremely grateful for any gifts or donations you can bring to our festive showroom.”

The Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal is an annual event hosted on Bauer radio stations across the UK and Saltmarine is supporting the charity through Cool FM and Downtown Radio.

There are still 1 in 4 children here who don’t wake up to presents on Christmas morning; the charity delivers all gifts to local children who need them most, but support from the charity is also extended throughout the year.

Cash for Kids awards grants to disadvantaged and disabled children which help towards grants and buying specialised equipment to enhance their quality of life.

Some grants also go to projects and organisations which provide essential services, care and support.

For more information about the Cash for Kids Mission Christmas Appeal call Saltmarine on 028 8772 3376, click www.saltmarine.com, or visit our dealership off Junction 14, M1 at 162 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon BT71 6HW.

Please remember all unwrapped presents need to be donated by December 18.

Staff would like to thank everyone for their support for this year’s appeal.