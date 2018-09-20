Sanville Nursing Home wins Best Kept Health and Social Care title

Sanville Private Nursing Home has scooped a top prize in the Best Kept Health & Social Care Awards, sponsored by George Best Belfast City Airport.

The Coalisland facility won the Best Kept Health & Social Care title in the Residential category for the Southern Trust.

Judges commented on their innovative environmental initiatives, aimed at bringing users and staff together to create a long-lasting and enjoyable place to stay.

They added that Sanville Private Nursing Home was “an excellent facility”.

Doreen Muskett, President of the NIAC, commented: “We are delighted to partner with Belfast City Airport for the second year, promoting sustainability and good stewardship in the maintenance of our environment.

“The importance of a well-kept health and social facility simply cannot be overstated – buildings and grounds act as a first impression and an untidy atmosphere can lead to negative feelings, especially for those who live in the premises.

“Congratulations to our worthy winners for their commitment and perseverance in making the centre outstanding.

“It is a testament to both your staff and residents.”

Although the Best Kept Health & Social Facility was introduced as a category in 1995, the Best Kept Awards have been in operation for over 60 years now. The Award has now been developed with regional winners in Residential, Daycare and Healthcare categories.

Peter McNaney CBE, Chairman of the Belfast Healthcare Trust, who hosted the awards and presented the prizes to the winners and runners up said: “It is a pleasure to host the Best Kept Awards at Knockbracken Hall.

“Whilst the primary focus of any health trust is the care of our patients, it is also important to maintain a clean and tidy facility with innovative approaches to caring for our environment which we take great pride in at the Belfast Trust.

“We are delighted that these awards will recognise the excellent work being done to maintain health sites regionally.”