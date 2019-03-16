Several thousand expected for parade

Maghera Ancient Order of Hibernians will host Sunday’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the south Derry town.

Several thousand people are expected to take part in the event which is being organised by Glen AOH Division 367.

Hibs from Counties Derry, Tyrone and Antrim will be on the march accompanied by approximately 20 bands.

The procession will form up at Watty Graham’s GAC car park and move off at 2.30pm along the Tirkane Road past St Mary’s Chapel.

It will make its way to Bank Square, Meetinghouse Avenue, St Lurach’s Road, Fair Hill, Glen Road, Main Street at St Mary’s Chapel, Bank Square, St Lurach’s Road, Hall Street, Upper Main Street and back to the Gaelic club.

The march is expected to be completed by 4pm.

Meanwhile, in Dungannon the Gaelic Forum is holding its annual St Patrick’s Day procession, starting at 3pm.