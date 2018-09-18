SF politicians welcome return of school bus service

Sinn Féin politicians have praised the efforts which have resulted in the reinstatement of a bus service between schools in south Derry.

Mid Ulster MLA Ian Milne and Ballinascreen Councillor Brian McGuigan held meetings with Translink concerning transport issues in the district.

They have resulted in the restatement of a service between schools in Magherafelt, Maghera and the Sixtowns area.

Mr Milne said: “We understand Translink has a huge job of work to do in maintaining timely and appropriate services in a way that is viable economically, and we appreciate that budgetary constraints have to be considered. However, as rural dwellers, we feel that it is important that as many services are retained as is possible. The rural community have always suffered from a lack of public transport options, which in many ways is understandable, but we are always urging Translink to do what they can to bridge the gap.”

Mr Milne added that one of the issues they raised the 212 service at both Maghera and Castledawson Roundabout Park and Ride facilities - carparks are at full capacity most days, an indication of the demand.

Cllr McGuigan added: “I have been lobbied by parents in Sixtowns whose children attend schools in Magherafelt and Maghera, and thus have to get a late connection home in the evenings. Previously, this bus went as far as the Lady of the Wayside chapel in Broughderg to turn, meaning that it could service all children on the Sixtowns road, but since this changed, children were left off a few miles from their final destinations.”