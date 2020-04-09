editorial image

Showcasing your local Health Service heroes

The #healthheroes campaign - which follows the nationwide regional press campaign #ThereWithYou - goes far beyond hospitals. It also shines a light on those other vital key roles from carers and shop workers to refuse collectors and bus drivers as they play their part

Today we are celebrating those who are making a real difference in the fight against this virus. Read more about our campaign and then send us your images or video via Facebook and help us celebrate our #healthheroes

Molly Hobson 8, Portadown
This is my Mum, Yvonne Doherty.' We live in Culmore. 'My mum is a Senior Staff Nurse in the Intensive Care and High Dependancy Unit Altnagelvin Hospial.'My mums means so much to us during this Covid19 Pandemic as she is amazing and so brave! She is working so hard in both the hospital, under extreme circumstances and at home to help keep everyone safe and well. Go Mammy, your doing an amazing job!
Molly Hobson 8, Portadown
Lauren Glenn and Darrah Glenn - Western Trust
