Showcasing your local Health Service heroes

This is my Mum, Yvonne Doherty.' We live in Culmore. 'My mum is a Senior Staff Nurse in the Intensive Care and High Dependancy Unit Altnagelvin Hospial.'My mums means so much to us during this Covid19 Pandemic as she is amazing and so brave! She is working so hard in both the hospital, under extreme circumstances and at home to help keep everyone safe and well. Go Mammy, your doing an amazing job!

