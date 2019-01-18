Sinn Féin submit co-ordinated motions opposing Sperrins goldmining

Sinn Féin has submitted a motion to four councils seeking their support in opposing plans to develop a goldmine and processing plant in the Sperrins and wider region.

The motion is to go before the full council meetings of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Mid Ulster District Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Speaking on behalf of the party grouping on Mid-Ulster council, Cllr Ian Milne said: “We are bringing this motion simultaneously to the four councils, seeking their support to oppose plans to develop a goldmine and processing plant in the Sperrins and wider region.

“This motion, calls upon each of the councils to oppose these plans on the basis of the serious health and environmental risks involved, not least the use of cyanide for mining purposes, which also contravenes the European Parliament resolution of 27 April 2017 on the implementation of the Mining Waste Directive (2006/21/EC).

“By adopting this motion, the four councils will be sending out a very powerful message of unified opposition to these plans and to the environmental damage caused by precious metals mining and the extraction of Ireland's non-renewable natural resources with little or no benefit to local communities."