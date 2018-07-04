Sixty-six new houses approved for Cookstown and Magherafelt

Two significant housing developments have been approved by Mid Ulster Council’s Planning Committee.

The first site, near Loran Vale in Cookstown will see 23 new houses constructed, while the second is a residential development of 43 dwellings on the Moneymore Road in Magherafelt.

At the same meeting, the Council also approved an application from SGN which will allow further advancement of the company’s ‘Gas to the West’ scheme.

Welcoming the approvals, Councillor Cáthal Mallaghan, Chair of the Planning Committee, said:“Mid Ulster has a growing population and with that growth comes demand for housing.

“Housing developments, particularly close to our towns, help to ensure that we meet accommodation needs, while also contributing to the vibrancy of our retail centres.

“It is also very encouraging to see that more vital infrastructure works will be coming, bringing a further 3.5km of underground gas transmission pipeline to Cookstown as part of the on-going Gas to the West project”.

