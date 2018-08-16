Social Bee NI opens ‘She Means Business’

Social Media Consultancy, Social Bee NI, has launched a series of social media workshops aimed to equip female entrepreneurs the Dungannon area with the skills and knowledge needed to drive the online presence of their businesses.

The workshop will take place September 4 at the Linen Green, Dungannon.

As part of a wider ‘She Means Business’ campaign championed by Facebook and Enterprise Nation, award-winning online marketer, social media consultant and Director of Social Bee NI, Louise Brogan is one of the Top 50 Advisors selected by Enterprise Nation and is the only accredited trainer throughout Northern Ireland.

Now in its fifth year, Social Bee NI specialises in strategic planning for social media and has a broad portfolio of work with local businesses from a range of industries including the travel, food and drink, charitable, public and legal sectors. Running until September, the workshops will feed into the campaign’s overall objective of training 10,000 women in a year and inspiring creativity, empowering confidence and educating on best social media practice for business development.

Commenting on the new initiative, Louise Brogan, Social Bee NI said: “I’m delighted to be part of Enterprise Nation’s network of ‘She Means Business Advisors and to have the opportunity to provide female founders within Northern Ireland the knowledge and skills needed to effectively market their business online.

“As a member of Enterprise Nation’s community of trainers, we are continuously learning from one another by sharing ideas and tips to help improve our training methods to ensure that we are offering entrepreneurs in our local areas the best advice possible,” added Louise. “In addition to developing social media skillsets, the workshops are an excellent platform for female business women from both small and large organisations to network and explore possible collaborations with one another.”

For more information on the workshops or to book your place visit www.socialbeeni.com/live-events and follow Social Bee NI on Twitter @socialbeeNI