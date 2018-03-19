South American role for Stephen

A former minister of Drumglass has been appointed Mission Director of SAMS (the South American Mission Society) UK and Ireland.

Rev Stephen McElhinney, rector of St Columba’s, Derryvolgie, will take up his role in June.

He will succeed Bishop Ken Clarke who is retiring.

Stephen, who is a member of the SAMS Council for the past ten years has travelled extensively in South America.

“SAMS has a special place in my heart. I am looking forward to building on the work of previous directors, mission partners and supporters and to taking us where God is leading,” said Stephen.

“Things are changing in mission agencies and with the challenges also come opportunities.”

Stephen’s duties will take him on visits to South America to meet people working on the ground for the society.

“There are now a lot of established churches doing things in different ways. The work of SAMS is very much a collaboration with local churches, offering training and resources and working with them. I am looking forward to getting out and about, and flying the flag for SAMS.”