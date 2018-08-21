Sovereign Master will step out at Cookstown

Sir Knights will step out on one of the longest and widest main streets in Ireland for the largest demonstration in Co Tyrone on Saturday.

Among them will be the Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, who is the special guest on the day. It will be the clergyman’s first ‘Last Saturday’ in the senior role, having been elected in June.

Up to 70 preceptories and a similar number of bands will take part in the Cookstown parade, which will be led by Tullylagan Pipe Band. Five districts representing south and east Tyrone and north Armagh will take part from Aughnacloy, Killyman, Summerisland, Primatial and East Tyrone. Preceptories from Cavan and Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland will also be in attendance.

The main parade will commence at 12 noon from Grange Road and proceed via Tullywiggan Road, Killymoon Street, through the town centre to the demonstration field on the Moneymore Road. The platform proceedings will start at 2.30pm with Rev Anderson being the principal speaker. The service of worship will be conducted by Rev Robert Boyd. The preacher is Rev Dr David Murphy.

Sovereign Grand Master said the Institution was looking forward to the much-anticipated day in the parading calendar.

He said: “The ‘Last Saturday’ is rightly regarded as one of the flagship events of the annual parading season and we are once again expecting another glorious day of spectacle and pageantry.”