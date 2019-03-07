‘Space and faith’ event comes to Stewartstown

Professor Monica Grady CBE will be one of the speakers at a ‘space and faith’ event at St Patrick’s Church, Ballyclog, on Friday.

Professor Grady, who has featured on BBC Radio’s ‘Desert Island Discs’, is a leading space scientist specialising in meteorites.

She will be joined on a panel by Professor Michael Burton, Director of the Armagh Observatory and Planetarium, Astronomer Terry Moseley of the Irish Astronomical Association and the two Archbishops of Armagh: Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop Richard Clarke.

The event is entitled ‘The Heavens Declare...’ reflecting words in the Bible, and will give people an opportunity to ask questions that push the boundaries of our understanding of space, science and faith.

There will also be an opportunity to view the night sky with telescopes provided by the Irish Astronomical Association. This is the second space event to be hosted at St Patrick’s Ballyclog, following on from a talk given by former Ballytrea Primary and Royal School Dungannon pupil Dr Patrick Harkness of Glasgow University.

Mid Ulster has a rich scientific heritage going back to the former Cookstown High School pupil Ernest Walton, who ‘split the atom’ and was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1951.

Rev Andrew Rawding, Rector of Ballyclog, commented: ‘This will be an inspirational evening which we hope will attract the next generation of space scientists and also give local people, of faith and none, an opportunity to feel more connected to the wonders of scientific discovery and exploration.’ ‘

‘The Heavens Declare’ starts at 7.00pm. Minimum entry donation is £10 (£5 for 10-16 year olds). Supper will be provided.