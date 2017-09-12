‘Speak Out, Stay Safe’ project rolled out

As the new term starts, NSPCC Northern Ireland is looking to reach even more children following record figures in the last academic year when 9,395 children in the Western Education and Library Board attended special Speak Out Stay Safe assemblies.

These groundbreaking assemblies teach primary school children how to keep themselves safe from abuse and neglect.

NSPCC staff and volunteers use resources specially devised for children aged five to eight years and a different set of resources for older children, up to age eleven. Linking directly to the curriculum, and with the help of “Buddy” the mascot, Speak Out Stay Safe helps children to understand abuse in all its forms and recognise the signs that it’s happening; learn how to protect themselves from all forms of abuse; recognise both how to get help and the sources of help available to them, including Childline.

Karen Walker, Schools Manager of Northern Ireland Schools Service, said: “It’s so important for children to have a voice, to know who to speak to, and that they shouldn’t stop speaking out until action is taken. As the new term starts we’re looking forward to reaching even more children in schools across the area, but we can’t do that without the help of volunteers.”

For further information please visit https://www.nspcc.org.uk/services-and-resources/working-with-schools/speak-out-stay-safe-service/ and click the ‘Become a Volunteer’ button. For further information, contact Christine King at Christine.king@:nspcc.org.uk or 0775 3638256.