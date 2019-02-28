Speakers to celebrate Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually on March 8 and is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly house are taking part in this worldwide celebration alongside a panel of special guests, who are coming together for an evening of inspirational stories and tips.

On the night, attendees will hear from a number of inspirational speakers including local writer Carol Doey who spearheaded The Hub, Cookstown. Carol has volunteered her own time to create a shared space for all at the heart of the community and The Hub was awarded The Queens Award for Voluntary Service in

2017. Carol herself has also received a Spirit of NI award and in 2015 was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Annette Kelly, compiler of Little Penny Thoughts will also take to the stage to discuss her passion for mental wellness and the importance she places on spreading

kindness. Annette is a Blogger and Entrepreneur who highlights the importance of reaching out to others and finding a balance between being kind to others and

ourselves.

Aisling Conway is a Heal Your Life teacher, sharing the theories of Louise Hay, a powerful emotional healing that transforms lives. Aisling owns her own business and her work helps others with emotional healing and personal and spiritual development.

Comic Actress and writer Nuala McKeever will take to the stage to humorously interact with the audience while providing an account of her personal journey.

‘Colour Me Beautiful’ image consultant Lynsey Hakin whose mission is to empower women to have the means to look and feel amazing every day, will share her style secrets and tips.

This is to be a brilliant event to raise, inspire and motivate women, tickets are £5 (7pm) and this includes refreshments. For information contact Box Office on 028 8772 8600 or see www.dungannon.info