Two teams from St Ciaran’s High School, Tyrone have taken part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2019 in the RDS Dublin.

Pupils designed a project ‘Sensory Alarm System’ to Indicate that a farmworker has been overcome by Slurry Gas and another team presented ‘Smart Trough’, a meal trough that has a lid and saves the end users money by not allowing the meal to get wet.