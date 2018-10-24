St Joseph’s adds up to success

Students from St Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore have taken part in Maths Week at Queen’s University, Belfast.

Pupils Rebecca Corr and Peter Anderson joined an estimated 400,000 people across the island of Ireland in this year’s Maths Week which took place from October 13 to 21.

Queen’s University Belfast, School of Mathematics and Physics, hosted the US founded Julia Robinson Mathematics Festival.

Maths mentors (QUB students) joined Eoin Gill (co-founder of Maths Week Ireland) Queen’s lecturer Dr Andrew Brown and Julia Robinson Festival director Dr Mark Saul at a hands-on maths session involving puzzles, games and talks aimed at inspiring students from secondary level schools to explore maths in groups, share insights and make discoveries.

Primary and secondary schools throughout Northern Ireland took part as well as Ulster University, Queen’s University Belfast, Stranmillis University College, North West Regional College, W5 and Armagh Planetarium. A team of mathemagicians, puzzlers and entertainers also presented at Belfast nursing homes and at Victoria Square Belfast for the annual ‘Maths in the City’ event.

For more information on all things mathematical visit www.mathsweek.ie.