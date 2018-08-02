Star War characters turn out for charity runner

Star Wars Costuming Club, ‘the Emerald Garrison’, will be at Tesco in Cookstown this Saturday from 12-3pm, in support of local man Gerald Rodgers’ fund raising day for sight loss support charity RNIB (Royal National Institute of Blind people).

Gerald has challenged himself to complete five half marathons to raise funds to support blind and partially sighted people through RNIB’s services in Northern Ireland.

He started with Omagh back in April, travelling on to Edinburgh, Lisburn, and is due to run in Newcastle’s famous Great North Run and Belfast City Half Marathon in September

Gerald have been motivated by family members who have experienced what it is like having to live and cope with every day situations after undergoing sight loss.

“RNIB is a charity that is close to me and my family as I have two sisters who are partially sighted,” he explained.

“Please help me to support this amazing charity and give as little or as much as you can afford.”

The RNIB estimates that every six minutes, someone in the UK begins to lose their sight.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We are the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and we’re here for everyone affected by sight loss – that’s more than two million people in the UK.

“If you, or someone you know, has a sight problem, RNIB can help.

“Call the RNIB Helpline on 0303 123 9999 or visit www.rnib.org.uk”

We’ll be at Tesco at Orritor Road in Cookstown from 10am to 5pm.

“Please do stop by and say hello and find out more about how RNIB are trying to make every day better for everyone affected by sight loss,” said the spokesperson.