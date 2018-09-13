Step out in Style with Heels on The Hill!

Look ‘hot on The Hill’ this September as Mid Ulster District Council’s popular fashion event, Heels on The Hill, returns for its seventh year, after a short break last year.

The Dungannon style extravaganza, organised by the Council in partnership with Style Academy, will take place on Thursday, September 27 on the Hill of The O’Neill, Dungannon with doors opening at 7.30pm.

Joanne Salley, the former Miss Northern Ireland from Dungannon, will take on MC duties which will feature the latest autumn/winter collections from 14 retailers in Dungannon offering a mixture of independent and high-street fashion sure to suit all styles, tastes and budgets!

Booked to capacity each year, the fashion show will give guests an opportunity to view the collections and accessories up close and personal, as models take to the catwalk. This year, the catwalk will also showcase children’s wear along with the latest ladies and gents fashions.

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary drinks reception, and receive a Discover Dungannon shopping bag packed full of freebies and discount vouchers from participating retailers.

Musical entertainment will take place during the interval and everyone in the audience will have an opportunity to win shopping vouchers to spend within Dungannon town centre.

Speaking about the event Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Cllr Sean McPeake said: “Dungannon is fortunate to possess a unique blend of independent and high-street fashion retailers who between them at Heels on the Hill will give us a front row into the perfect pieces for this autumn/winter season. Heels on the Hill is a showcase not only of the new collections, but is also a showcase of the very best of retail in Dungannon!

“As the amazing summer weather that we had this year gradually becomes a distant memory, it’s the perfect time to come along, discover Dungannon’s amazing fashion retailers, and get some tips and inspiration for your winter wardrobe!”

As the events space on The Hill is an open venue, guests are asked to wrap up warm for the evening and showcase their favourite winter coat/scarf or wrap!

Tickets cost £8. The event promises to sell out fast and numbers are limited so purchase your ticket today by contacting Ranfurly House Arts and Visitor Centre on 028 8772 8600, or from participating retailers in Dungannon displaying the event poster.

For more information on the Heels on The Hill event contact Ranfurly House on 028 8772 8600 or visit www.midulstercouncil.org/heelsonthehill