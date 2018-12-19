Stewartstown mark 20 years in Panto

This year is extra special for the Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society as they celebrate a fantastic feat of 20 years in Panto.

Throughout January 2019 members take the stage in the Burnavon Theatre, Cookstown to retell the story of the much loved, ‘Alice in Wonderland’.

Brian Morgan theatre director said: “We are delighted that we are on course for another successful year of Panto and it is extra special as this year is an important milestone, as we celebrate 20 years.

“We are overwhelmed by the support from the local community and can only contribute our success to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved with the drama

group from its formation.”

The audience will join Alice on her magical journey as she follows The White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into the magical world of wonderland. The cast will bring to life much loved characters such as Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee, The King and Queen of Hearts, The Caterpillar, Cheshire Cat, The Mad Hatter and of course the Panto Dame.

Tickets are on sale and selling fast for the 2019 Pantomime and anyone who wishes to book individually or for a group, should contact Box Office at the Burnavon 028 8676 9949.

Stewartstown Amateur Dramatic Society was established for the advancement of education and promotion of arts and culture. This much loved community group have entertained whilst creating magical memories and making pantomime accessible to many who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to experience the joys of panto. Interested in joining or to offer support, call Chairperson, Pat Smith on 07583 263 274.