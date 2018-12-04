Stewartstown school is adding up to a bright year

Stewartstown Primary School, Dungannon, is celebrating international success after its students scooped second prize in the November Numeracy Challenge 2018, an inter-schools competition run by 3P Learning.

Over the course of a week students from across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa competed online and pitted their wits against each other to gain as many points as possible in a bid to become their nation’s best mathletes.

Pupils also raised money for UNICEF whilst competing, with each point gained corresponding to a cash donation to the charity from 3P Learning.

Now in its third year, the competition aims to inspire children to love learning and to become enthusiastic, confident mathematicians. During the course of the Challenge pupils compete online within Mathletics, gaining points for each correct answer they submit in the curriculum activities section of the resource and also in Live Mathletics where pupils compete in real-time with other children from around the globe.

At the end of the competition the school that has gained the most points is crowned the winner, with second and third place also being announced. All three schools receive money towards the renewal of their Mathletics subscription, and a celebration pack including a trophy, wristbands and certificate.

Commenting on the win Headteacher Kendra Bolton said: “We are completely thrilled to have achieved second place in a competition involving so many other schools and pupils. This is a real testament to the hard work of staff and children, huge congratulations to all involved!

“Since introducing Mathletics to the classroom we have seen a real change in our pupils’ attitude toward maths. What was previously seen as a dull and even scary subject has now become fun and exciting thanks to the graphics, games and the chance to compete against other children that Mathletics offers. Our pupils are so enthusiastic that many also play and learn on Mathletics at home!”

Jayne Warburton, CEO EMEA at 3P Learning, congratulated the school: “Well done to all the pupils at Stewartstown for their hard work and fantastic achievement. Coming second is a tremendous outcome for the entire school and the pupils can be proud to have represented their region so well.”

