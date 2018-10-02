Student Clara has a magic idea

Clara Deehan, a student of St Joseph’s Grammar in Donaghmore is in the running to win Student Invent, an annual competition organised by Catalyst Inc, which gives entrants the chance to pitch their innovative idea to the business community and a chance of winning a £1000 prize.

The Student Invent final pitches took place in Ulster University Belfast Campus, and saw Clara showcase her ‘Magic Bottle Top’, a product which aims to help water stay clean by preventing dirt getting in.

The overall Student Invent winner will be announced at the Invent 2018 awards night on Thursday, October 11 in the Waterfront Belfast by the judging panel, Tim Brundle of Ulster University, Jason Wiggins of QUB, and Eve McClelland of Embed.

Invent Programme Manager, Kerry McGarvey explained: “Each year we are overwhelmed by the creativity, enthusiasm and professionalism of the student finalists. Many of this year’s finalists are serial entrepreneurs with lots of additional ideas in the pipeline. It’s such a joy to see young people, such as Clara giving the competition their all – the judges have a tough decision!”

The Student Invent competition is part of the overall Connect at Catalyst Inc Invent competition. This competition showcases and rewards local innovations that promise the greatest potential. It’s an opportunity to gain high-profile exposure; to market-validate ideas; to unlock a quality network of influencers and to win a place on the NI Tech Mission to California. There’s also a prize fund of £33,000, shared by the winners.

Tickets are still available at www.invent2018.co