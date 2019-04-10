Success or Civil Engineering Company

Tyrone based Civil Engineering and Construction firm GEDA Construction has been officially appointed to Severn Trent Water and Hafren Dyfrdwy AMP7 Framework.

GEDA are one of 10 contractors appointed to Lot 2 Capital Delivery Build Only Framework (Civils) which has a value of £500m.

This five year framework will include a range of capital delivery and maintenance infrastructure and non infrastructure works primarily located within the Midlands region of England.

This tremendous achievement was secured under the guidance of John Coalter, Civil Engineering Partner and the efforts and commitment from the entire Civil Engineering team.

The appointment to this framework is a key strategic objective to further support GEDA’s expansion and growth objectives within the UK and Ireland.

Managing Partner Eugene McKenna said: “We are delighted with the opportunity to work with Severn Trent on AMP7 at this exciting and challenging time in the water industry.

“We look forward to collaborating with them and developing the innovation that will deliver on their targets.”