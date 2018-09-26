Successful start for new Dungannon digital seminars!

Nearly 40 businesses attend the first of a new series of Mid Ulster Breakfast Digital Seminars in Ranfurly House, Dungannon.

The free Seminar delivered by 42Digital and funded by Mid Ulster District Council, was the first in a new series of three, practical guidance and advice seminars to be held in Mid Ulster.

Daniel McDonnell, Style Boutique NI, Mark McColgan, Loud Mouth Media, Daryl Conway, 42 Digital, Andy Hill, Dokoo Digital, and Adrian McCreesh, Director of Business and Communities, Mid Ulster District Council, attended the first in the new series of Mid Ulster Digital seminars.

This event focussed on how to utilise digital advertising techniques to help generate a rush of online and instore sales in key periods such as the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend sale period. The two workshops delivered by Andy Hill from Dokoo Digital and Mark McColgan from Loud Mouth Media provided insights, tips and guidance on the features and techniques Google Ads and Facebook advertising offer for sale events. Local businessman Daniel McDonnell (Style Boutique NI) also shared his experiences and learning from his Black Friday digital success story.

Comments from those who attended seminar one included; “Delighted this has come to Mid Ulster; Very useful, good content, great speaker; Very motivating and enjoyable, would highly recommend.”

The next seminar will explore ‘Achieving Online Growth with your Website’ and is scheduled for Wednesday, October 17 in The Elk, Toomebridge from 8.30am – 10.30am, with breakfast served from 8am.

Two leading digital experts, Daithi Conlon and Safron Thomas (Website NI) will share their knowledge, experience and answer your questions during a 40-minute panel discussion. Following this, everyone will have the choice of attending one of two practical workshops designed to provide advice and guidance on the Essential Elements of a Website and Data Driven Digital Marketing.

Colm Grimes from local company CK International will also provide insights into how their website and digital strategy helped them to achieve unprecedented growth.

Delegates attending the event will have the unique opportunity to win one half day of free digital support for their business, from one of the digital experts present.

Councillor Sean McPeake, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council explained: “The Council is keen to ensure our businesses have access to the advice and guidance they need. In an ever-growing digital world, we hope that these seminars will help businesses to maximise their use of digital techniques, to drive their growth and sales. The next Digital Seminar will take place on Wednesday 17 October at the Elk Complex, Toomebridge and is free to attend. I would urge any businesses interested, to get their place secured for this event now.”

Daryl Conway, 42Digital and seminar delivery agent explained: “A website can play a crucial role in growing a business and connecting with customers. The next Seminar will outline the essential elements that are required for success and how businesses can make smarter marketing decisions using the various sources of data freely available to them.”

Businesses interested in attending the Seminar must register by 4pm on Friday 12 October, via the following link as spaces are limited: http://bit.ly/DigitalSeminarTwo.

Tickets are free but are limited to three per order. For more information on the seminars visit: www.midulstercouncil.org/digitalseminars.