Police say they are not treating as suspicious at this stage the sudden death of a man in his 60's at a property in Cookstown.

It is understood the man, who has been named locally as John Forrest, died as a result of an accident in the Drum Road area.

Cookstown Ulster Unionist Councillor Trevor Wilson described it as a "terrible tragedy."

He said he understood that Mr Forrest had only recently retired.

"I would like to extend my sincere condolences his family and friends," he said.