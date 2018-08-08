Superstars appoint three new team members

Superstars Club Cookstown have welcomed three new members to their team made possible by funding from The Big Lottery.

The new roles include a project coordinator, trainer/mentor and a cafe supervisor.

Appointed to the role of project co-ordinator is Lisa Bowman, from Magherafelt, who was a former semi professional international netball player alongside her Everybody Active Coaching.

“I am thrilled to have joined such a influential and driven charity with a vision to empower young people with learning disabilites ,” she said.

Taking on the job of trainer/mentor is Jade Hegarty, a former support worker and learning support assistant, from Dungannon.

“I’m very excited to become a part of a charity that has already done incredible work within our community,” said Jade.

“I’ll be working alongside young people with learning disabilities to provide an all-ability programme of training in various skills. Our hope is to see more of our young people with disabilities developing their skills and becoming a greater part of the local workforce.”

And Brenda Bell has been appointed to the role of cafe supervisor. Brenda, who is bringing a lot experience to our Superstars Cafe, will be joining the team in the upcoming weeks.

The charity provides life enhancing opportunities for people with learning difficulties. Many also have physical, sensory and other impairments. It is tailored to suit the abilities of our members regardless of their disabilities.

Four evenings a week it provides social, leisure, sporting, arts and drama clubs. Its social enterprise cafe - The cafe @ Superstars - is open from Tuesday to Saturday, providing up to 20 placements for special trainees.