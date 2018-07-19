Swisher Hygiene celebrate 20 years with Donnelly Group

Now celebrating its 20th year in Northern Ireland, Swisher Hygiene Services has announced an investment in its fleet.

Having partnered with Donnelly Group for the last 20 years for all its fleet requirements, the Dungannon-based company has purchased a fourth vehicle from Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned new and used vehicle retailer.

Specialising in expert cleaning solutions for businesses, Swisher Hygiene Services relies heavily on an efficient fleet to transport staff to clients right across the province each day.

Seamus Grimes, Manager at Swisher Hygiene Services, said: “As a small local business, we are extremely proud to celebrate our twentieth year. Over the last 20 years we have worked hard to ensure we are a dependable and friendly partner to our customers.

“In order to provide the best service for our customers, we take time to decide which suppliers will be the best fit for us, and which can help us cater to the needs of our customers.

“For 20 years, Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centre Dungannon has been the fleet partner of choice for Swisher Hygiene Services. The honest advice and friendly service we have received over the years has ensured we have a fleet that is fit for purpose.

“The team at Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centre Dungannon listens to us and takes the time to match us to the correct vehicles that are reliable, cost-effective and spacious enough to store our cleaning equipment. Our vehicles do a lot of miles but the Donnelly Aftersales team keep us informed of servicing requirements and always provides a temporary vehicle to so as we don’t miss any work.

“Having a longstanding partnership with a local company is really important to us, so when we needed to purchase an additional vehicle to service increased demand, Donnelly Volkswagen Van Centre Dungannon was our first port of call.”

Clearly branded, the vehicles enhance awareness of Swisher Hygiene Services and generate leads as it services corporate clients throughout Northern Ireland.

Terence Donnelly, Executive Chairman of the Donnelly Group, added: “Swisher Hygiene Services has been a valued customer of the Donnelly Group for 20 years now – with Seamus even being a customer prior to that!

“For us, no two customers are the same and all customers must be kept at the centre of everything we do at the Donnelly Group and all of our eight locations across Northern Ireland. Each and every customer, whether that be corporate or personal, has their own requirements, desires and budget. We pride ourselves on matching customers to vehicles which tick all these boxes.

“The needs of Swisher Hygiene Services’ clients also differ so it’s important the fleet can service all requirements. For Swisher Hygiene Services, this meant vans of varying size so the fleet now comprises three Volkswagen Caddy models and one Volkswagen Transporter.

“Our ability to understand the requirements and deliver suitable vehicles has ensured Seamus and the company have remained loyal customers for more than 20 years.

“Having celebrated our 70th anniversary last year, we know what an achievement it is for local businesses to celebrate such milestones and we wish Seamus and his team all the best for the next 20 years.”

