Teen model with Down's syndrome wins Ultimate Beauty title

Kate Grant is "on cloud nine" after becoming the first girl with Down syndrome to win the international pageant Ultimate Beauty of the World teen section.

Kate, from Cookstown, inspired other young people with disabilities to follow their dreams when she took part in Belfast Fashion Week earlier this year.

After becoming the Ultimate Beauty of the World, the 19-year-old took to social media to thank everyone who helped her.

"A nice amazing thing happened to me," she said, describing her success at the event in The Seagoe Hotel, Portadown.

Kate went on to thank her mum Deirdre, family and friends.

Speaking at the Belfast Fashion, Kate had this advice for disabled young people: “Do your own lives, do your own stuff. Just trust yourself and believe in yourself. Tell your parents: ‘I want to do it.’”