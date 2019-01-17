Thanksgiving service for former Rainey vice principal

The funeral is due to take place tomorrow (Friday) of George E. Johnston, a former senior vice-principal of Rainey Endowed School at Magherafelt.

Mr Johnston died peacefully in Manor Nursing Home on January 7.

He taught at Rainey from 1953 until 1996 and was recognised by the former Magherafelt Council for his contribution to the development of the arts in the district.

Mr Johnston was also a contestant in the BBC Mastermind programme.

In a Tweet, Rainey Endowed said: “It is with great regret that Rainey Endowed has learned of the passing of Mr G.E. Johnston. Mr Johnston’s outstanding contribution to the Rainey enriched the lives of thousands of past pupils. His dedication over 41 years to our school was without bounds.”

Funeral service will take place at Roselawn Crematorium at 10.30am followed by a thanksgiving service in First Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt, at 2.30pm.