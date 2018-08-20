The Dolphin is ‘top’ Fish and Chip shop

Some of Northern Ireland’s best fish and chip shops have been revealed...and a Dungannon eatery has done ‘batter’ than ever!

The Dolphin Takeaway has once again ‘scaled’ new heights by being nominated at the UK Top 20 shortlist for the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award, one of 14 categories in the 2019 National Awards.

Organised by Seafish, the annual National Fish and Chip Awards is a prestigious competition which recognises true excellence in the fish and chip industry. These Top 20 shops represent the best in the UK and will now compete in two further rounds of judging in their quest to become the nation’s number one.

As part of the judging process, each shop is carefully assessed on a variety of elements including: sustainable sourcing policies, menu development and innovation, staff training policies and processes and wider marketing and promotional activity and techniques – and of course the quality of fish and chips on offer and the levels of customer service provided by staff.

Over the coming weeks the shops will undergo a further phase of mystery diner judging inspections in order to whittle the UK Top 20 down to a UK Top 10 shortlist, before the final stage of judging held in London in January 2019.

To view the full shortlist visit: http://www.fishisthedish.co.uk/national-fish-chip-awards or follow @fishisthedish #FishnChipAwards.