Thousands of ‘heavenly treats’ for Club Tyrone Camps

Augher based, organic healthy snacking company, Heavenly Tasty Organics, has teamed up with Club Tyrone this summer as part of the company’s ‘Healthy with Heavenly’ initiative.

The inspired campaign has seen the food brand donate thousands of their much-loved Corn Puffs to the GAA Summer Camps throughout July and August.

Tyrone’s Summer Camps have been running for almost a quarter of a century now and have carried the Club Tyrone brand since the early 2000s.

They remain probably the most successful GAA Summer Camps in Ireland, attracting 4,000 of children year after year. They’re deliberately branded as a Tyrone Camp to help build and develop young people’s pride in Who they are and Where they’re from.

Heavenly Tasty Organics founder Shauna Blair said: “We are so pleased to be working with the fantastic team at Club Tyrone to promote healthy snacking to the almost 4000 children taking part in the Summer Camps.

“Our ‘Healthy with Heavenly’ initiative aims to educate on the benefits of healthy eating and low sugar snacking, and to be able to engage children through these fabulous sporting events is such a valued opportunity.”

Shauna met with Tyrone Gaelic stars Lee Brennan and Christianne Hunter where she presented the Company’s healthy snacks to members of Club Tyrone, and to local children at a recent Summer Camp.