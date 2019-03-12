Tickets go on sale for Southern Area Hospice Car Raffle

Southern Area Hospice Services are delighted to launch their 2019 Car Raffle which gives people the chance to win a brand new Hyundai i10 Car, whilst helping to raise vital funds for local Hospice Services.

Tickets for the car raffle, which is in association with Saltmarine Cars and the Oaks Centre in Dungannon, are only £1 each, and will go on sale at the Oaks Centre in Dungannon on Tuesday, March 19.

As well as the chance to win a brand new car there is also two cash prizes of £250 and £100 up for grabs.

Michael Salt and Gareth Morrow of Saltmarine Cars and Maureen Hanna of the Oaks Centre joined Anne Mac Oscar of Southern Area Hospice recently at Saltmarine to help launch the campaign.

Speaking at the launch Anne explained that the Hospice relies heavily on voluntary donations to help them to continue their work caring for people in the local area who are living with Cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis and Motor Neurone Disease and the car raffle makes a valuable contribution towards this.

She said: “The Hospice Fundraising Department has to fundraise £2.6 million this year alone to enable us to continue providing our specialised care and support to local people. Our care is provided through a number of services which include a Day Hospice Unit on D Floor in South Tyrone Hospital, bereavement and carer support at the Hospice Resource Centre on Irish Street in Dungannon and a homecare nurse in the Armagh and Dungannon area. If you are in the Oaks Centre be sure to purchase a ticket and we could be ringing you on the June 29 to tell you that you have won. We really appreciate every single ticket which is purchased and each one really does make a difference to our patients and their families. Thanks to Saltmarine and the Oaks Centre and all of our wonderful volunteers for their support with this campaign – we simply couldn’t do it without them.”

Michael Salt, Dealer Principal, Saltmarine Hyundai added his support added: “Saltmarine Cars are so pleased to join and support the Southern Area Hospice again this year by providing a new Hyundai i10 as the main prize. This annual raffle helps raise essential funds to enable the Hospice to continue their wonderful care in the community. We can’t wait to hand over this prize to the winner in June”.

Maureen Hanna, Oaks Centre Manager is delighted to support the Hospice. She continued: “The Oaks Centre is delighted to be involved in the Hospice Car Raffle once again. We wish Southern Area Hospice Services all the best with the raffle and look forward to welcoming the car and the volunteers into the Oaks Centre over the coming weeks to sell tickets.”

The car raffle draw will take place on Saturday, June 29 in The Oaks Centre. Throughout the campaign the eye-catching Hyundai i10 car will be on display in various venues throughout the Armagh and Dungannon area - make sure you keep an eye out for it and get your tickets from one of the Hospice volunteers, who so generously give of their time to sell the tickets to support their local Hospice.

If you would like to purchase tickets for the raffle, volunteer to help us with ticket sales, or if you have a business or upcoming event where we could sell the tickets please contact Anne Mac Oscar, Regional Marketing Officer for Southern Area Hospice on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org for more information.