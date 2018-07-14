Tip offs lead to arrests of suspect drink drivers

Police have praised the public for alerting them to suspect drink-drivers.

A woman and man were arrested in Mid Ulster by police acting on tip-offs from members of the public.

In a social media posting, police said: "At 1am (today) we received our first report of a drink driver sitting parked up after swerving her way into a garage forecourt. Our crews were there within five minutes and had the female breathalysed and arrested shortly after the time of report.

"Our second drink driver was also called in by a concerned member of the public, this time on the A4. Again, one of our crews managed to get to the driver just as he pulled into his driveway. He also failed a breath test and was taken for breakfast in Dungannon custody.

"These arrests were made possible due to concerned members of the public making us aware. Keep up the good work and we’ll continue to try and take these drivers off our roads."