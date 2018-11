Local man Tom Givans, is pictured here during his trip to Buckingham Palace.

During his visit, Tom was presented with his MBE by the Duke of Cambridge.

Local man Tom Givans, is pictured here with his family during his trip to the Palace.

Accompanied by his wife Eleanor and his son Gary and daughter Andrea, the family had a fantastic day and will keep it forever in their memories.

Tom, is a very worthy recipient taking into account the impact he makes to the local community.