Top awards success for Cloughbane Farm

Cloughbane Farm has been awarded the ‘Best CapEx Project of the Year’ award at the inaugural Irish Food and Drink Awards.

The Tyrone based company, which produces wholesome convenience meals, has reinvested profits into premises, cooking facilities, energy efficiency schemes and business management software resulting in an annual turnover of £4million in 2017.

The award was presented in recognition of how effectively this reinvestment has been managed, enabling the business to scale substantially using retained profit.

Lorna Robinson, Managing Director, Cloughbane Farm said: “Since we opened our farm shop over 16 years ago, we have continually reinvested in the business.

“This has seen us convert a disused sheep shed into a state of the art BRC grade AA approved facility and embrace technology by implementing new business management systems.

“At Cloughbane Farm we live and breathe the countryside, so are particularly proud to have invested £1.5 million installing two wind turbines on the farm. 70% of the electricity we use is now generated onsite, making us significantly more sustainable and enabling us to further invest in manufacturing, marketing and developing our people.

“As a result of this commitment to reinvestment, we have been able to extend our range of meals for adults and children and now operate a production and distribution facility with the capacity to serve our export plans. We are delighted to win this award, but it doesn’t mean our reinvestment projects are over. We have a 5-year capital expenditure plan, which will see us grow the Cloughbane Farm brand further and become one of the most environmentally sustainable producers in the province by 2023.”

The Robinson family has been farming in the townland of Cloughbane in Pomeroy for over 150 years. The fourth generation of the family founded Cloughbane Farm Shop in 2004. Since then, the company has gone on to secure multiple major listings for its prepared foods with retailers across the UK, including Tesco, Asda and Sainsburys.