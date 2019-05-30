£150k resurfacing scheme underway

A £150,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the B73 Coagh Road, locally known as Killybearn Road, is expected to get underway next Monday.

The scheme, which will extend for a distance of approximately 600 metres from Old Coagh Road to Drumgarrel Road, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the carriageway.

Given the nature of the scheme, and to help ensure the safety of road users and workers, it will be necessary to implement a full road closure for the duration of the works.

During the road closure a two-way traffic diversion will be in operation along the A29 through Cookstown to Moneymore, the C563 Moneyhaw Road to Drumullan and vice versa.

Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary. Local access will be facilitated.

Completion of the scheme by June 15 is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone welcomed the work. He said: “Having highlighted the poor condition of the road surface along this stretch of the Killybearn Road with the department some time ago, I welcome the start of the resurfacing work.”

He added that the rural roads network is an important lifeline for local communities and is essential for the success of our rural economy.