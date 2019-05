Police say the Magherafelt Road between Moneymore and Magherafelt is expected to remain closed for sometime following a serious traffic collision earlier.

They are appealing to motorists not to attempt to go around the police closure.

Moneymore to Magherafelt traffic is being diverted through Desertmartin.

Magherafelt to Moneymore traffic is being diverted off the bypass at Ballyronan Road and out via The Loup.