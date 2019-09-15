Elderly NI woman who dies after road traffic collision is named

An elderly woman who died after a single vehicle collision this morning has been named.

Police can confirm that she was a female pedestrian in her 70s.

The road remains closed

She died after being involved in a collision on the Quintinmanus Road outside Dungannon.

Police also named her as Bridget Currie, from the Dungannon area.

A statement said she was struck by a Renault Megane car close to the junction of Gortnaglush Road shortly before 11am.

A second pedestrian, a woman aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

The female driver of the car was not injured as a result of the collision.

Inspector Brown is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Quintinmanus Road this morning and who witnessed the collision or anyone who has any dash cam footage of the collision to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 810 15/09/19.

At this time the Quintinmanus Road remains closed while police continue their investigation.