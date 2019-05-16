Horror smash: jeep ploughs into back of car

Pictures of a horrific aftermath of a crash involving a suspect drink driver in Magherafelt last night have been released by the local PSNI.

In a Facebook post the police said the drink driver was in a jeep which ploughed into the back of a car and then forced it into a wall.

Dramatic pictures following crash.

"Three people in the car were hospitalised with significant injuries. The drink driver, more than double the limit, was uninjured.

"So once again we have crews spending hours dealing with the consequences, multiple ambulances and paramedics treating the injured, hospital beds filled with the drink driver’s handywork and numerous lives impacted by his actions," the post reads.

"We need to get back to the stigmatising of those who drink and drive, the mind-set of those who think it’s ok to drink and drive has to be broken."