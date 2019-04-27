Race-goers encouraged to use park and ride facility

Racing is due to get underway at today's Cookstown 100.

Roads at the circuit have are closed and police are advising anyone wishing to attend the event to use the park and ride pick-up and drop off facility at the junction of the Orritor and Burn Roads.

A police spokesperson said: "There is very limited parking near the circuit and we would encourage you to use this facility."

The first race is scheduled for 10am and the last at 7.30pm.

The spokesperson added: "Police would like all road users to have a safe and enjoyable day both on and off the track. Any budding road racers not scheduled for track racing should leave it to the next event and sign up then."