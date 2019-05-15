Traffic advice issued by PSNI over Balmoral Show

Police have issued traffic advice to the public who are hoping to attend Balmoral Show.

In a Tweet the PSNI say: "If you’re going to @balmoralshow please leave extra time for your journey.

"Given the inevitable traffic delays, it might be best to use public transport if possible, & always park in the designated locations if you’re bringing a vehicle.

#BalmoralShow19 #KeepingPeopleSafe".

READ: Balmoral Show 2019: All the information you need to enjoy the day

Balmoral Show the ‘pinnacle’ for Northern Ireland farmers