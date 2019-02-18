Training continues at Thomas Clarkes

Last Sunday the Clarkes travelled to Galbally for their fourth game in the league.

After securing six points from the opening three games, the Under 21s were looking to maintain their momentum. Playing against the wind the Clarkes played great possession football. At half-time the Clarkes led by 1-6 to 0-3. There was much of the same from the Under 21s in the second half who stretched their lead and won out by 1-13 to 0-04. No game this Sunday. The club send their beat wishes to Oran and Brian – both sustaining injuries during the game.

A club spokesperson said: “To parents and members of the public. We are currently developing a club plan to help shape the future of our club. It is important that you are given an opportunity to have your say and help us develop facilities to meet your needs. Please take a few minutes to complete our survey. You can copy the link into an internet browser or find the link on our Facebook site. We would like to hear from the wider community in the Dungannon area, both young and old. If we could ask parents to support the young people in completing it if required….

“We will be holding a Presentation night at McAleers Bar on Saturday, February 23 starting at 6.30pm to recognise the contribution of the Senior/Reserve squad in 2018.”

The Minors training continues in the run up to the start of the league in a few weeks’ time. The Under 14 training will continue Tuesdays and Fridays from 6.15pm to 7.30pm at Cian’s Field. New players welcome. The Under 14 league starts in a couple of weeks’ time.

Training for the under 8.5s and 10.5s is on Sundays at DUY from 2pm to 3pm and 3pm to 4pm respectively. Training for Under 12.5s is every Sunday from 12noon until 1pm at Dungannon Youth Club. Training for the U6s will continue at St Patrick’s College Dungannon on Tuesday evenings from 7.00pm to 7.45pm. New players welcome.

Dungannon Thomas Clarkes send their sympathy to the Mulholland family on the death of John and the Somerville family on the death of Mary.

Lotto numbers drawn February 10: 7, 10, 11, 19. There were seven match 3 winners.