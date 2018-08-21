Co Tyrone crash victim is named

A young woman who was killed in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone at the weekend has been named by police.

Kyra Elizabeth McKinley, who was aged in her early 20s, died following a two-vehicle crash on Deverney Road in Omagh on Saturday, August 18.

The collision occurred shortly before 10am.

The Deverney Road was closed for a time at the junction of Tormore Road and Edenderry Road but later reopened.

“Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on Deverney Road around the time of the collision and who witnessed anything, or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision to contact local officers in Omagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 523 of 18/08/18,” a PSNI spokesperson said.