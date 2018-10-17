Power outage at NI vehicle test centre sees dozens of MOT appointments cancelled

A vehicle testing centre in Cookstown has had to cancel dozens of MOT tests after an electrical fault resulted in a power outage.

The incident occurred at the vehicle testing centre in Cookstown on Wednesday morning.

The phone lines are not working also,

"There is currently no electricity supply at the DVA testing centre in Cookstown," said the Department for Infrastructure.

"MOT tests cannot be completed and the phone lines are not working.

"Driving tests are not affected.

The power supply is due to be restored by 5:30pm.

"Customers are advised to contact the test centre tomorrow (Thursday) to reschedule.

"It is anticpated the power supply will be restored by 5:30pm - customers with an appointment after that time should appear for test as appointed," added the department.