Police are in attendance at a security alert on the Donaghanie Road in Omagh following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Donaghanie Road has been closed between the roundabout at Drumnakilly Road and Ferone Drive.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.”

There are no further details available at this time.