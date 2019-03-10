Security alert: Suspicious object was ‘nothing untoward’

A security alert on the Donaghanie Road in Omagh has ended and the route has reopened to traffic.

The road was closed between the roundabout at Drumnakilly Road and Ferone Drive following the discovery of a suspicious object earlier today.

Police and Army Technical Officers were tasked to the scene.

“The security alert on the Donaghanie Road in Omagh has now ended,” a PSNI spokesman said.

“ATO examined a suspicious object discovered in the area and have declared it to be nothing untoward.

“The Donaghanie Road has now reopened to traffic.”