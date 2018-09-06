Tributes paid to former Magherafelt solicitor

Tributes have been paid to a former Magherafelt solicitor who died recently.

Roger McLernon ran a practice in the town for many years and had been a coroner for East Tyrone. In recent years he was a partner in McLernon Moynagh Solicitors based in Holywood and Belfast.

He had also connections with Rainey Old Pupils’ Association.

A funeral service for Mr McLernon, who passed away on August 23, took place at Roselawn Crematorium. He was a brother of Frances, Jennifer, Robin, late sister Ann and sister-in-law Dorothy.

The NI Law Society extended its condolences to the family circle. Stephen Atherton, of South Derry Solicitors’ Association, said: “Roger was a hugely respected solicitor who worked for many years in Magherafelt and his passing will be a considerable loss to the legal profession.”