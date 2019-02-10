Trip down memory lane for Tyrone stars

County Tyrone natives Philomena Begley, Malachi Cush and Conor Grimes will be taking part in a new four part series on UTV which sees local celebrities reminisce about what life was like growing up in Northern Ireland.

Based on the format of previous UTV Rewind programmes, this new Rewind with Julian series is fronted once again by UTV’s very own Julian Simmons.

Well known faces from the worlds of acting, sport, comedy, TV and radio share their light hearted memories of a variety of topics, including family life, school, holidays, sports and romance.

Each programme is interspersed with fabulous footage from UTV’s rich archive dating right back to the early 1960s, some of which has never been seen since originally transmitted.

It’s a truly star studded affair featuring with Philomena, Malachi and Conor, Nuala McKeever, Alan McKee, Gene Fitzpatrick and John Linehan from the world of comedy; recording artist, Derek Ryan; radio presenters Ibe Sesay, Cate Conway and Stephen Clements; current UTV presenters and reporters including Frank Mitchell, Rose Neill and Pamela Ballantine, and from the world of acting Olivia Nash, and Mrs Brown’s Boys’ Danny O’Carroll and Paddy Houlihan.

Julian has also filmed on location in and around Northern Ireland, talking to members of the public about their personal memories.

The first episode takes a look at family life and kicks off with the celebrities talking about family sizes and the rivalries and pranks that resulted between brothers and sisters.

Tony Curry UTV’s Editor of Programmes, said, “This is a fun and light-hearted series which was a joy to make for everyone involved. Anyone sitting down to watch the programmes is sure to relate to the stories told, remember their own childhood, and what growing up in Northern Ireland was like.

Rewind with Julian starts on February 19 at 7.30pm and runs for four weeks.