Trust celebrates success of local young people

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust recently hosted an awards event and DVD launch to celebrate the successes of young people with disabilities as they transition from children’s services to adulthood.

The role of the Trust’s Transition Planning Co-Ordinators in the Children’s Disability teams is to enable disabled children and their families to have access to information, assessment and services to help promote their personal development, independence and social inclusion. The team work in partnership with the children and their families and a range of other professionals and agencies to make a positive difference to their live

Speaking at the celebration event, Mr Mark Irwin, Operational Manager for Short Breaks and Children’s Transition, said: “We are all very aware of the importance of supporting the aspirations of young people with disabilities and having their voice heard for the future. We are extremely proud and want to celebrate them through this awards ceremony and launch of their very own DVD – Transition and Me.

“The DVD features some of our young people over the past ten years of transition planning, each with their own story to tell and we hope you and future families enjoy and benefit from this learning tool.”

‘Transition and Me’ can be viewed online at www.southerntrust.hscni.net/services/childrensdisabilities.htm