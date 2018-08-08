Trust launches summer scheme for children with disabilities

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has launched a new summer scheme service for children with disabilities who have complex healthcare needs.

The week-long schemes have already been successfully held in the Education Authority Special Schools of Ceara (Lurgan) and Rathore (Newry) and are being held this week in Sperrinview, Dungannon in partnership with ‘Nana G’s Day-Care’.

Linda Wilson with Cao�mhe at the recent Summer Scheme.

Southern Trust Operational Manager for Short Breaks, Mark Irwin said: “I am delighted to be a part of this unique summer scheme for children with complex healthcare needs.

“These children are often excluded from mainstream services due to their specific needs and have limited opportunities to engage in many activities so this scheme was a way of trying to address that inequity.

“The scheme not only provides children with the opportunity to mix with their peers and make new friendships, it is stimulating, fun and gives their parents/carers a much needed break to ‘recharge their batteries’.”

Locality Head of Specialist Child Health and Disability Services for the Trust, Lesley Waugh continued: “We are delighted with the success of the summer scheme.

Rebecca Nelson with Paul at the recent Summer Scheme.

“To date we have received some great feedback which will help us when planning future programmes.

“I would also like to thank all of the staff involved as everyone has gone over and above their duties to make this happen and it is a great example of collaborative working between different agencies and disciplines.

“A special mention of thanks to Nana G’s Day Care and the Education Authority who kindly allowed the use of their premises.”

The summer scheme, which is funded and coordinated by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust’s Children’s Disability Services, runs this week from 10am until 2pm Monday to Friday at Sperrinview Special School, Dungannon until August 17.

One local parent Lynn Grant who’s daughter recently took part in the Summer Scheme added: “The summer scheme is great!

“Ava really enjoyed it and was comfortable with staff as she ate her meals after the first day.

“The range of activities that Ava was able to experience was fantastic.

“I am very glad of the break from my caring role and felt comfortable leaving Ava with the trained professional staff. Thank you.”

For more infromation about the Southern Health and Social Care Trust or the summer scheme service go to http://www.southerntrust.hscni.net