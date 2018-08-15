Tyrone artist scores ‘ hat trick’ with murals in northern France

A renowned international artist from Co Tyrone is currently leading a four week community arts project in the French town of Grenay, where for the third year running he has been invited to paint murals on cemetery walls, aiming to inspire young natives who are unemployed or beginning their careers.

Jim McKee, from Cookstown, was commissioned by the Mayor of Grenay, Mr Christian Champire to design and paint six murals which cover themes such as ‘make music, not war’ in recognition of refugees in nearby Calais, a depiction of France’s World Cup success and also the Tour de France in a bid to reflect recent positivity, and also a reflection on the town’s deep history with the World War as many soldiers from the UK and Ireland are buried in the surrounding towns and villages.

He says he hopes his relationship with northern France continues for many more years.

Jim’s work is exhibited locally at The Village Gallery, Torrent Complex, Donaghmore, The Moy Larder café or on his Facebook page.